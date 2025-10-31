Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 20.7% during the second quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 19.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 5.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 389,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $228.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

