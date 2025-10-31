Mastercard Incorporated $MA Position Trimmed by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.93.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MA stock opened at $554.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $501.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.