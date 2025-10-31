AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $228.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $403.38 billion, a PE ratio of 108.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.50.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $251.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

