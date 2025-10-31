Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 1,264 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 166.9% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $8,761,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $832,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Argus dropped their target price on Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

Paychex stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.82 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.08%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

