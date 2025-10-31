AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 100 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $138.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.18. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.47.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,050,080.36. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

