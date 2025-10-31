Strs Ohio Grows Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $29,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 94,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $125.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $130.03. The firm has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day moving average is $120.71.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

