Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of ASML by 808.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,051.60.

ASML Stock Up 0.4%

ASML opened at $1,075.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $918.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $799.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $422.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,086.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.