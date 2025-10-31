Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 3,908 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ball by 44.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,681,000 after buying an additional 2,453,630 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Ball by 548.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,816,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,906,000 after buying an additional 1,536,751 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ball by 359.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,184,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,299,000 after buying an additional 926,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth $47,606,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Ball by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,653,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after buying an additional 457,230 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at $517,355.80. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.36.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

