Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 178,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $124.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.38 and a 200-day moving average of $109.97. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $126.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

