Ledyard National Bank Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $980,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $196.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.87 and a 200 day moving average of $183.59. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

