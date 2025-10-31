Strs Ohio Sells 3,705 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $28,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 101.5% during the second quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super now owns 70,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 44,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, Invesco LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.8% during the second quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.5%

MSI opened at $430.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

