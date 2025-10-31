AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 129.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 98.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,827 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 13.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 767,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 91,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded H&R Block from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $50.67 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

