AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 600 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,878,000 after buying an additional 1,189,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after buying an additional 11,230,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,994,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after buying an additional 3,575,158 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average of $168.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

