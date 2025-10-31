Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $17.18 Million Holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,580 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF worth $17,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 328.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ETHA opened at $27.83 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03.

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

