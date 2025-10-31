Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $10.57 Million Position in Chimera Investment Corporation $CIM

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 206.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,909 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Chimera Investment worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 306.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,419,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,213,000 after buying an additional 1,070,034 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 844,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 67,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of ($60.05) million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.46%.

CIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Chimera Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

