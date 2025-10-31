Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 656,764 Shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I $BACQ

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ – Free Report) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,764 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BACQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 199,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 159,834 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,799,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $5,015,000.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

BACQ stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Andrew Stephen Gundlach and Michel Combes on June 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

