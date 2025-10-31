GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. $GPAT Holdings Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAT – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,950 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GP-Act III Acquisition were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GP-Act III Acquisition by 27.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 250,852 shares during the period.

GP-Act III Acquisition Price Performance

GPAT opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GP-Act III Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GP-Act III Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

GP-Act III Acquisition Company Profile

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company, which was created for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 23, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

