Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in IB Acquisition Corp. $IBAC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 5.14% of IB Acquisition worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in IB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in IB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of IB Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 195,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $2,044,214.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,571.28. This represents a 98.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IB Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBAC opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. IB Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

IB Acquisition Company Profile

IB Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. IB Acquisition Corp. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

