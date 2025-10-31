Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 176.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741,641 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF worth $71,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $408,082,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at about $133,168,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,215,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,907,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $60.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

