Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Stock Position Lowered by ArborFi Advisors LLC

ArborFi Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of ArborFi Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $140.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

