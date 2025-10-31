Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 10,680 Shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. $HSPO

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 8.80% of Horizon Space Acquisition I worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.
