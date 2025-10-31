Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,729 Shares of GigCapital7 Corp. $GIG

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GigCapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.76% of GigCapital7 worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital7 in the 1st quarter valued at $17,829,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital7 during the 1st quarter worth $9,407,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital7 during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GigCapital7 by 4.2% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 999,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

GigCapital7 Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ GIG opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.40. GigCapital7 Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GigCapital7 ( NASDAQ:GIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GigCapital7 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GigCapital7 currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About GigCapital7

GigCapital7 Corp. is a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S.

