960,986 Shares in MFA Financial, Inc. $MFA Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 960,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of MFA Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 178.8% during the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 608,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 389,954 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,508,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 285,344 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 147,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

MFA Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $915.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.70. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 17.62%.The business had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.2%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

About MFA Financial

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.