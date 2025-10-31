AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $470,000 Stake in Halliburton Company $HAL

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,054 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 113.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 180,425 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Halliburton by 17.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,746 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Halliburton by 51.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,307 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 252.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.02. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $32.57.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

