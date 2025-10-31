Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $63.57 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 16.05%.The business had revenue of $381.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 17,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $1,140,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 127,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,487,646.40. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 4,425 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $297,581.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,853.50. The trade was a 95.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,600 shares of company stock worth $12,002,082. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

