AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in NetApp by 11.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.4% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $94,936.73. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,029 shares of company stock worth $2,444,194. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.95. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

