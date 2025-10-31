Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 802.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PFG stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $90.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Principal Financial Group

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.