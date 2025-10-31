Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 447,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 33,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 257,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,141,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,425. This trade represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anton J. Levy bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $2,725,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,600. This trade represents a 40.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Arete increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.