Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in eBay by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,689,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $791,714,000 after acquiring an additional 510,629 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,085,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $674,061,000 after acquiring an additional 478,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in eBay by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,441,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $571,736,000 after acquiring an additional 627,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in eBay by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $481,525,000 after acquiring an additional 300,216 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,157,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $417,021,000 after acquiring an additional 322,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on eBay in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.87.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,227.75. The trade was a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,743 shares of company stock worth $8,979,844. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 15.9%

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

