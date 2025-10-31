CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Sold by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in CF Industries by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.