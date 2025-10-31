Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,932 Invitation Home $INVH

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,152,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,415,000 after buying an additional 5,603,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the first quarter worth approximately $148,870,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 4,762.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,656,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,734,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 24.6% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,456,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000,000 after buying an additional 1,273,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 301.7% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,479,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after buying an additional 1,111,095 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is currently 122.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

