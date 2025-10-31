Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,880 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $34,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 17.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

