Atria Investments Inc Purchases 44,791 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 499.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uptick Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $257.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.17 and a 200-day moving average of $227.23. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.