Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 109.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 43.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 877.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $48.22 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Avnet had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.04%.The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

