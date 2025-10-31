Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,321,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,792,000 after acquiring an additional 581,930 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,345,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,038,594,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,858,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,471,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $178.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.31 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.07.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

