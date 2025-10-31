Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) & APi Group (NYSE:APG) Critical Review

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Cintas shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of APi Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Cintas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for APi Group and Cintas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APi Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 Cintas 2 4 6 1 2.46

Valuation & Earnings

APi Group presently has a consensus price target of $36.10, suggesting a potential upside of 2.81%. Cintas has a consensus price target of $222.09, suggesting a potential upside of 20.71%. Given Cintas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cintas is more favorable than APi Group.

This table compares APi Group and Cintas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APi Group $7.02 billion 2.08 $250.00 million $0.32 109.72 Cintas $10.34 billion 7.15 $1.81 billion $4.41 41.72

Cintas has higher revenue and earnings than APi Group. Cintas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APi Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares APi Group and Cintas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APi Group 3.35% 21.33% 7.80% Cintas 17.54% 40.41% 19.17%

Volatility and Risk

APi Group has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cintas has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cintas beats APi Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms. In addition, the company offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. It provides its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cintas Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of Cintas Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.