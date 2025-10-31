Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $1,877,760,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 516.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,529,000 after purchasing an additional 715,570 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,235,000 after purchasing an additional 573,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 163.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,132,000 after purchasing an additional 476,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.09.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $183.98 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

