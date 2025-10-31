Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 157,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 56,695 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.79 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

