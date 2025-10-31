Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 14,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 5,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 144,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 133,192 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,663.03. This trade represents a 3.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ECL opened at $256.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $221.62 and a one year high of $286.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $325.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 price objective on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $315.00 price objective on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.38.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

