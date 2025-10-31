Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,501 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $721,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $10,059,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $553.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $419.89 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $362.50 and a one year high of $519.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($12.83) earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

