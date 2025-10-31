Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $868,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $136.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.