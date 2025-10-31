Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February $UFEB Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 1.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at $3,755,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,732,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,744 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of BATS UFEB opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.33. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

