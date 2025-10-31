Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE NOC opened at $577.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $594.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.89. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

