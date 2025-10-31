Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,393 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001,898 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $370,272,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,938,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,051 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after buying an additional 1,038,137 shares during the period. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,521,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,202,000 after buying an additional 617,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $113.02. The company has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. HSBC set a $70.00 target price on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

