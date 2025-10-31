Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 8,300 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,251,745.32. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

