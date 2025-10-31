Unilever PLC $UL Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Unilever by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 93,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $60.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $65.66.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

