Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 583 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,750,157,000 after purchasing an additional 416,097 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,272,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,841,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,006,000 after buying an additional 1,151,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,002,000 after buying an additional 754,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after buying an additional 145,058 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.81.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $137.25 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.69 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

