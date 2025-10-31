Spire Wealth Management Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $125,003,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 401.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 201,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,961,000 after purchasing an additional 161,132 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $76,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,204,000 after purchasing an additional 131,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 169,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL opened at $398.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.26 and a 200 day moving average of $457.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $395.42 and a fifty-two week high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $405.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.00 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $502.13.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

