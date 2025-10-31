New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Groupe la Francaise grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 35.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Jabil Trading Down 0.3%

JBL opened at $221.69 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.66 and a twelve month high of $237.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, EVP Kristine Melachrino sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,403,958.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,421.20. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total transaction of $785,441.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,326.24. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 99,925 shares of company stock worth $20,809,421 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

