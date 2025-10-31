Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 142 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 180,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $143.28 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.47.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

